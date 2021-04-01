With about 16% of the US population fully vaccinated and cases of Covid around five times less than it was at its peak in January, things are looking up when it comes to beating the pandemic. Right? Wait, no? Ah shit. On CNN today Dr. Michael Osterholm, epidemiologist and Covid advisor to the White House, gave us a buzzkill reality check: "Right now get ready for the surge. I take no comfort at all, but I'm telling you right now, we are just beginning this surge. And denying it is not going to help us. We are walking in the mouth of this virus monster as if somehow we don't know it's here. And it is here." In other words, don't throw away those damn masks quite yet.
Top epidemiologist on Covid surge: "Get ready…We are walking into the mouth of this virus monster"
