Deer crashes through school bus window, landing on napping student

I saw this video floating around the internets yesterday, but thought it was an April Fools prank, as I couldn't find any news about it (and I thought it was a kangaroo, so Googling it didn't turn out well for me). Anyway, it happens to be real. According to ABC, a small deer came crashing through a school bus in Virginia, landing on a napping student. It then scurried around the bus before the driver opened the door to let the panicked creature out. Fun times.

CLOSE CALL: A school bus camera shows the moment a deer crashes through the vehicle's windshield, narrowly missing a sleeping student. ABC's Mona Kosar Abdi has the story. pic.twitter.com/DRItTuTTzR — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) April 2, 2021