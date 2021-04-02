I saw this video floating around the internets yesterday, but thought it was an April Fools prank, as I couldn't find any news about it (and I thought it was a kangaroo, so Googling it didn't turn out well for me). Anyway, it happens to be real. According to ABC, a small deer came crashing through a school bus in Virginia, landing on a napping student. It then scurried around the bus before the driver opened the door to let the panicked creature out. Fun times.
Deer crashes through school bus window, landing on napping student
