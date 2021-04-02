Lester Holt: journalism's duty is truth, not fairness

NBC news anchor, Lester Holt, dropping a truth bomb:
Image: Screengrab
On October 29, 2020, Pulitzer-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald abruptly announced his departure from The Intercept, the new website he helped found in 2014 in the wake of the Snowden revelations. Greenwald's frustration stemmed from a piece he submitted to The Intercept's editors earlier in the week relating to the alleged Hunter Biden emails, texts, and… READ THE REST
I'm in a private Slack with some other media/journalist people, and someone brought up the idea of pay transparency. After all: if you don't know what your colleagues are being paid, it's hard to negotiate for a fair rate. We're all conditioned to believe that our financials should be private, but as far as salaries… READ THE REST
In a story that will surely captivate Fox News pundits for at least the next week, the student newspaper at Northwestern released a statement about their own reporting, following a visit to campus by Jeff Sessions. It's…not great. "We recognize that we contributed to the harm students experienced at the Sessions event, and we wanted… READ THE REST
