Furious unarmed man confronts Boogaloo Bois with assault rifles: "Get the f*ck out of our town!"

An unarmed bystander confronted a group of Boogaloo Bois with assault rifles in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Easter and told them to "get your fucking guns out of here, man!" According to HuffPost, "the armed men were outside a police station protesting the "militarization" of the police — while carrying military-style guns modified for civilian use. They were responding to a recent heavy-handed arrest of a local man. No one was apparently injured in the arrest."

"The police are still killing people," the Bois responded to the bystander. "Is it okay for them to be killing people with guns?"

"No it's not," the bystander admitted, but then told them, "You are not the police. You are a militia. The law is, they are in charge, not you! Get the fuck out of our town!!"