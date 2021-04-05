Petition for LG to open-source its phones after closing up shop

LG is shutting down its mobile division, meaning no more LG phones. Since it's out of the game and has no plans to sell it off, Daniel Mazurkiewicz created a petition asking LG to open source the designs

What will mean: – longer support for LG phones (from other open source vendors of OS for phones)

– less electrowaste

– will reduce costs of support for LG

A fine demand and one that should spur interesting discussions. Thing is about cutting edge gadgets: what isn't cobbled together from licenses is a potential patent liability they would not want to expose to further scrutiny. So either way, there's hardly a thing in or about LG's phones they would release even if they fancied the idea.