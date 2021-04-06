Oops! Couple accidentally paints over $500,000 artwork in gallery

JonOne, a graffiti artist from New York, had an untitled piece on display in a gallery at a mall in South Korea. It was worth $500,000, but now? Maybe not so much after a couple visiting the gallery butchered it with thick strokes of dark paint. In their defense, they say they thought the art was participatory when they noticed paint cans and brushes in front of the painting.

From BBC:

After staff spotted fresh brushstrokes CCTV footage identified the accidental vandals, a man and woman in their 20s. The untitled piece is estimated to be worth about $500,000 (£360,000). It was painted by US graffiti artist JonOne in front of an audience in Seoul in 2016. It has since been displayed at various venues, along with the paint and brushes used in the live performance – which are regarded as integral parts of the artwork.

The couple was questioned but not charged, and the gallery has since put up a sign in front of the artwork that says, "Do Not Touch." Better late than never.

