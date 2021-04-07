New erectile dysfunction drug: "possibly the first time in history that a company has knowingly commercialized a placebo"

MED3000 is a gel that's rubbed on the head of the penis to improve erections. When it was recently approved for use in the EU, the manufacturer, Futura Medical, saw a stiff rise in its share price. Interestingly MED3000 has no known active ingredients. As Discover Magazine says, "It is, in fact, possibly the first time in history that a company has knowingly commercialized a placebo."

From Discover:

Something else has changed since the old version of Futura's FAQ. In the previous version, Futura seemed to accept that MED3000 was acting as a placebo. Describing the results of the second trial, they said that "the placebo effect was far greater than first indicated and presents an exciting opportunity in its own right."

But in the current FAQ, and across the current site, Futura seem reluctant to describe MED3000 as a placebo. They now say that MED3000 works through "a unique evaporative mode of action which the Company believes stimulates nerve endings in the glans penis to cause an erection."

There is no evidence for the evaporative mode of action from the clinical trials. To show that the evaporation is what makes MED3000 work, you'd need to compare it to a non-evaporative gel.