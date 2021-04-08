Sputtering mad Eric Bolling walks off BBC spot about Georgia's new Jim Crow law

Far-right television personality Eric Bolling walked out on a live BBC interview today. He started the segment complaining about how "liberals" like to use boycotts as a "gun, so to speak, pointing it at corporate CEOs' heads, saying, 'Listen to us and do things our way or we'll boycott your product. Conservatives in America have stepped away from that." (He's wrong. Republicans are boycotting Coke.) He then said "Conservatives need to step up and say, 'We're 50% of this country.'" (Wrong again. In a 2020 Gallup poll "34% in the U.S. identify as conservative, down from 40% in February.")

Also on the show, Former CNN political commentator Aisha Moodie-Mills, who handily skewered Bolling's lie-based logic:

It has nothing to do with whether you're a liberal or conservative or democrat or republican or none of the above, right? With any party you should be able to go and vote and you should have a fair opportunity and access to that ballot. It should not be made more complicated difficult or restrictive for you no matter who you are, what walk of life you come from, how much money you have, what race you are, or what geographic region you live in, and certainly not what party you are. It should not be more difficult to vote. That is fundamental to what we're talking about here. So what corporations are doing is they're saying, "Yeah, we don't want to get into the partisan muck but at the end of the day why is voting a partisan issue, right? Why can't everybody just access our democracy?" And they are fundamentally taking a stand for fairness. Conservatives have a problem with that though because when the game is fair they lose, which is why they're always trying to rig the game.

Bolling then told a story about how moving a major league baseball game from Atlanta to Denver was bad for Black people because Georgia has a higher percentage of Blacks than Colorado. Moodie-Mills challenged Bolling on this point by saying it's the Jim Crow laws he supports that are hurting Blacks far more than moving baseball games. Bolling said he was disgusted to be called a racist and angrily walked away.

The BBC interviewer was taking a stand for fairness. Bolling had a problem with that though because when the game is fair he loses, which is why he's always trying to rig the game. He should stick to rigged platforms like NewsMax and One America.