Spotify drops disinformation packed episodes of Joe Rogan's podcast

Alt-Right sweetheart Joe Rogan took the money when Spotify wanted to pick up the show but declined to take some of the more toxic episodes.

HuffPo:

Episodes that have been removed include interviews with far-right figures such as former Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, as well as four episodes with comedian Chris D'Elia, who last year was accused of "grooming" underage girls and soliciting child pornography.

Three episodes with Bulletproof Coffee founder Dave Asprey were also deleted from the platform, DMN reported. Asprey, who refers to himself as the "father of biohacking," developed a high-fat diet that has been criticized for being "unscientific." Vox called it a "caricature of a bad fad-diet book."

Rogan was apparently made aware that some episodes wouldn't make it over to the platform as part of a $100 million deal he struck with Spotify last year to move his podcast from YouTube over to the streamer exclusively.