This bulky Soviet cassette player is the Trabant of consumer electronics.
Watch this 1983 TV commercial for a craptastic Soviet Walkman knock-off
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- soviet design
This optical illusion area rug will shred your room's space-time continuum (it won't)
There are area rugs that tie together a space. There are area rugs that offer a unique aesthetic to give a room a different look or feel. Then there are area rugs that do both of those things while also filling in the Venn diagram of supremely messing with your mind. And you better be ready.… READ THE REST
Apollo Neuro teaches your body how to battle stress on its own
There's a silent killer that might be even more insidious than diseases, viruses, and other health conditions. It contributes to all of those more headline-grabbing ravagers, not to mention hundreds more. In fact, the American Psychological Association says it's directly linked to all six of the leading causes of death. It plays its part, yet… READ THE REST
Create, edit, and merge PDF files for $30 with this top-rated PDF editing app
It's among the most popular digital file formats in the world. In fact, its creator Adobe figures there are now over 2.5 trillion PDF documents floating around out there. And at times, it's probably felt like you've had to deal with every single one of them. Make no mistake. PDFs are so common because they're… READ THE REST