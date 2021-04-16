A pretty nice take on the old standard, I am concerned that things that bill themselves as 'metal' are now my 'easy listening.'
Leo Moracchioli's metal 'Free Bird'
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- I am as free as a bird now
- Leo Moracchioli
- metal covers
Roxette's 'Listen to Your Heart' but metal
Dressed for Success also begs for this. Perhaps the only way to listen to Roxette. READ THE REST
Leo Moracchioli covers 'Crocodile Rock'
Me and Susie had *SO* much fun READ THE REST
'Free Bird' as covered by Leo Moracchioli
I am too busy using my lighter on this joint, but hell yeah! READ THE REST
Square Off is a smart chessboard that lets you challenge opponents anywhere
In a world of apps, digital gaming, and virtual reality, there's something oddly comforting about sitting down behind an actual, physical chess board, lining up your soldiers, then charging into battle. Sounds crazy, right? Who actually plays on real-world boards anymore? And if you do, what if you don't have somebody in your immediate vicinity ready… READ THE REST
Bright Cellars' personalized wine club turned this beer drinker into a wine person
I consider myself a beer person. My go-to order at the bar is a Miller High Life or Stella Artois. I know the difference between an ale and a lager, and I frequent the local microbrewery. It's not that I only like beer; I just haven't found another drink I like quite as much. Granted,… READ THE REST
The MatrixPad Z10 has all the features of more expensive tablets at just $110
Did you know that 2020 was a surprisingly good year for tablet sales? After several years of stagnant growth and losing business to the creep of incrementally bigger smartphones, the tablet market saw a pretty serious explosion during the pandemic. In fact, tablet sales were up almost 14 percent in 2020. If you're in the market… READ THE REST