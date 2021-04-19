Morrissey is mad about how The Simpsons parodied him

Last night on The Simpsons, Lisa made an imaginary friend named Quilloughby, "a depressed British singer from the 1980s" who wrote songs like "How Late is Then" and "What Difference Do I Make?" for his band The Snuffs. The show went on to mock Morrissey's asinine anti-immigrant stance of recent years. The Moz responded with a rageful post on his Facebook page. From EW:

Towards the end of the episode, Lisa and imaginary Quilloughby attend a concert to see what the real-life Quilloughby is like. He walks out on stage with his belly busting out of his vest as he yells at the crowd.

"Can't you see this show is just a cash grab," he says. "I'm only here because I lost my fortune suing people for saying things about me that were completely true." He then says veganism was invented by "foreigners." "That's right. I hate the foreign coming to this country and taking our jobs, sleeping with our men."

It's safe to say, Morrissey didn't get or appreciate the joke.



"Poking fun at subjects is one thing," the musician's post reads. "Other shows like SNL still do a great job at finding ways to inspire great satire. But when a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here. Even worse – calling the Morrissey character out for being a racist, without pointing out any specific instances, offers nothing. It only serves to insult the artist. They should take that mirror and hold it up to themselves."