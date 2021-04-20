The shameful attempt to appoint a COVID-denying TV doctor to Los Angeles' Homeless board

In some sort of uneducated celebrity-pandering move, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger nominated a reality TV and talk radio host who recently roiled twitter by declaring COVID a hoax to the LA Homeless Services Authority board of directors.

Apparently, the Supervisor felt his controversial public statements about homelessness were a qualification. Dr. Drew Pinsky is known for believing housing is not a primary part of solving homelessness, however, addiction services like his Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew are.

You just heard me say 'Housing First' is a HOAX, when it comes to dealing with the disgraceful number of people living on the street (in squalor). There are a number of causes, but the so-called housing crisis is not one. Thoughts? https://t.co/59dfyqhUUX 800-222-5222 — Dr. Drew (@drdrew) June 24, 2019

Everyone from individuals to the National Coalition of Housing Justice spoke up in outrage.

The nomination was withdrawn.

