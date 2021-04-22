People on the US-Mexico border use $5 ladders to go over Trump's $15 billion wall

A Texas Monthly article says people are regularly using homemade ladders built from $5 worth of materials to climb Trump's border wall in Texas, which cost $27 million a mile to build:

Despite its obvious vulnerabilities, some border agents maintain that the wall serves a useful purpose. While it won't stop everyone, it will slow them down and give agents time to react, said Chris Cabrera, a McAllen-based Border Patrol agent and local spokesperson for the National Border Patrol Council, a labor union that supported Trump. "Nine times out of ten we're going to catch them," Cabrera said of immigrants who use ladders. But lately, Border Patrol agents have been swamped with the volume of immigrants in the Hidalgo area and cannot effectively respond to climbers. "We have people turning themselves over, and at the same time, when it's dark we have people with ladders, but we got nobody to go over because we're tied up."

I'm not sure who built the wall described in the above article, but a good portion Trump's wall was built by Fisher Industries, run by ardent Trump supporters. The Wikipedia article about Fisher makes it clear why it was the idea builder for Trump: