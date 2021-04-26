Newsmax's John Bachman says Biden wants to remove all CO2 from the air: "what're the trees gonna turn into oxygen?"

Newsmax host: "If we take all the carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, what're the trees gonna turn into oxygen?" pic.twitter.com/PzslVApzi7 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 23, 2021

Newsmax host John Bachman is smart enough to know that trees take carbon dioxide from the air and release oxygen. He's also smart enough to know his audience is dumb enough to believe that the Biden administration wants to remove every last molecule of CO2 from the atmosphere.

Playing a short clip from a John Kerry statement about the worthy goal of removing atmospheric CO2, Bachman seizes the opportunity to pretend that Kerry meant "all" CO2, and tells his viewers: "If we take all the carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, what're the trees gonna turn into oxygen?"

Newsmax is cementing its reputation as the channel for people who think Fox News liberal elite propaganda funded by George Soros.