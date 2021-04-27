GOP Governor Hogan finds himself in a horrific sci-fi movie: "We've got to get back to reality"

If the last four years of the Republican party were to be made into a movie, it could easily fall under the sci-fi "Last Human on Earth" subcategory – which includes the likes of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Omega Man, and any zombie movie. The plot involves some kind of larger force snatching human minds, one by one, zapping all critical thinking skills until only one or a few humans are left, the rest having fallen prey to mindless – or hive-minded – monsters. The Republicans are now living in such a movie, with just a few independent GOP thinkers left standing. GOP Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is one such survivor.

On Monday, CNN's Jake Tapper asked Hogan (starting 4:20), "I keep hoping for your party to rejoin us on planet Earth – what's going on?"

"I keep hoping that as well," Hogan said. "I can't really explain what's going on, Jake. I mean it's just pure lunacy. The kind of thing I've been speaking out against ever since President Trump was elected. But this has gotten just out of hand."

"Look, we're not going to win elections in the future," Hogan continued. "We're not going to be a majority party, we're not going to win back the Senate, the House or the White House if we continue to go down this crazy road of conspiracy theories and lies. I mean, we've got to get back to reality."

But if real life is anything like the movies, Hogan and his human comrades don't stand much of a chance.