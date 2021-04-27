Watch: U-Haul truck bullies a sewage pipe but fails in the most amusing way

Carla Sinclair

This U Haul truck gets its comeuppance after it tries to muscle its way past a low-hanging bar, which later appears to be a sewage pipe, in a parking garage. As it keeps trying – and failing – to break thought its barrier, it gets splattered with dirty gunk, sopping wet, stuck, and stuck again. All we need is some old-timey piano music to complete this scene.