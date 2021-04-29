Looks like Cancún wasn't enough R&R for "lyin' sleepy Ted Cruz," who was caught by CNN snoozing on the job last night. "Ted Cruz isn't only a liar. He's a sleepy liar," says Meidas Touch in their entertaining take on the sagging senator.
Here is an amusing take on "Lyin' Sleepy Ted" who couldn't handle last night's big boy hours
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Goodnight Cancun Cruz
- sleepy senators
Apple Enterprise Management comes easy with Jamf
The impacts of the new work-from-home model have thrown some ginormous curve balls at everyone. But if there's one member of your extended work family who probably deserves to be singled out for a little extra support and sympathy in this new world order, it's your company's IT person. More than half of Americans deemed… READ THE REST
The Refresh Memory Foam Pillow is breathable and wicks away moisture as you sleep
No pillow can guarantee you a good night's sleep. The average person sleeps with 2.2 pillows, according to the National Sleep Foundation — so by that logic, if multiple pillows could somehow do the trick, we'd all be getting our eight hours per night and resting comfortably. The truth is that the most important contribution… READ THE REST
This $60 wireless charging pad has 5 USB ports to power additional devices
If powering up devices was as easy as plugging your single device into its accompanying charger and juicing away, everything would be simple. But you and the rest of your household are likely laden down with an armload of devices, often with their own proprietary cables, connections, power needs, and beyond. The ChargeHub X5 Elite… READ THE REST