Here is an amusing take on "Lyin' Sleepy Ted" who couldn't handle last night's big boy hours

Carla Sinclair

Looks like Cancún wasn't enough R&R for "lyin' sleepy Ted Cruz," who was caught by CNN snoozing on the job last night. "Ted Cruz isn't only a liar. He's a sleepy liar," says Meidas Touch in their entertaining take on the sagging senator.