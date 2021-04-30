NJ Police chief charged with asking to have sex with cop's wife and pre-teen daughter will remain on the force

Another thing police officers can apparently do without getting fired: ask a subordinate cop for permission to have sex with his wife and pre-teen daughter in exchange for a promotion.

NJ.com reports that Judge Raymond A. Batten Vineland found Police Chief Rudolph Beu guilty of "insubordination, neglect of duty, conduct unbecoming a public employee. and other offenses."

As a result, Beu will be demoted to Deputy Chief but will keep his job.

From NJ.com:

The most serious charge concerned an alcohol-fueled encounter the chief allegedly had with an officer and the man's wife on April 7, 2017 at a sports bar at a Philadelphia Phillies game. The couple claimed claimed Beu looked the woman "up and down" and offered to promote the officer if he could take his wife home with him. "It made me feel extremely uncomfortable and, at that point, I got up and walked away," the woman testified. The officer also alleged that Beu asked about sleeping with the couple's pre-teen daughter, according to Batten's findings.

From NY Post: