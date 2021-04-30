Winning greyhound tests positive for meth

Apparently unbeknownst to its trainer a winning greyhound has turned to meth. While Zipping Sarah was out of her trainer's supervision she somehow became exposed to methamphetamines before winning a race.

Otago Daily Times:

Zipping Sarah finished first, winning a stake of just over $4000. However, the stake was not paid after post-race urine samples revealed methamphetamine and amphetamine in its system.

The dog was one of two brought from Foxton to Christchurch on the day of the race by a licensed kennel hand who stopped for a short time to visit a friend in Kaiapoi.

The JCA did not reach a conclusion on when the drug had been administered and said in its judgement that Turnwald had not carried out "a deliberate wrongdoing".

However, JCA panel chairman Warwick Gendall QC said: "Methamphetamine is a potent central nervous system stimulant which poses significant animal welfare issues and the level of Amphetamine (as it metabolised from Methamphetamine) in the sample was particularly large."