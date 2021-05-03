Watch: Mitt Romney loudly booed by angry GQP mob

Wow, this video of Mitt Romney getting "lustily booed" by the GQP mob in Utah is fascinating. The verdict on the Republican party as we knew it is official: it no longer exists.

"I'm a man who says what he means, and you know I was not a fan of our last president's character issues," he said to more than 2,100 delegates for the Republican state convention on Saturday. The loud furious crowd responded with a constant stream of boos. They also shouted "traitor" and "communist," according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

Accusations that Romney was a "traitor" or "communist" flew from the crowd like so many poison darts. The cacophony of disapproval only ended after outgoing party chair Derek Brown scolded delegates to "show respect" for Romney. "You can boo all you like," said Romney. "I've been a Republican all of my life. My dad was the governor of Michigan and I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012."

This video of Mitt Romney getting loudly booed by Trumpers at a Republican gathering in Utah on Saturday is incredible pic.twitter.com/NywSXAWjBW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 2, 2021

Some responses on Twitter:

A party that has lost its mind. I used to watch those old Nazi newsreels of worshipful Hitler crowds and saw those Germans as aliens – exhibiting incomprehensible un-human madness that rational citizens in countries like the USA could never fall for. What a naive fool I was. — DenverProgress🏳️‍🌈 (@DenverProgress) May 2, 2021

This is an embarrassment to the citizens of Utah. Mitt Romney is squeaky clean. He should be the face of the Republican party. He is the exact opposite of trump. And he's getting booed off the stage. WTF? pic.twitter.com/3RdgHRn2pb — Trump for Prison 2021 (@chrisan51147433) May 2, 2021

The Republican Party didn't start purging itself of all but the most extreme w/ Tr*mp. They've been doing it since tea party, gingrich, christian conservative and reagan days.

purge has infected entire GOP , with only a few figureheads left to topple. — Wrangler:⚖️ pace yourselves, it's a long ride 💛💙 (@arcillahumeda) May 2, 2021

It's pathetic and beyond angering! Not the Party I loved for over 30 years! I want nothing to do with what's going on now! I'm with the million plus who are exiting the Insurrection Party! Keep the exodus growing!!!!!!! — FDFOREVER (@TerryMcGinness3) May 2, 2021