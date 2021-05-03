Watch: Mitt Romney loudly booed by angry GQP mob

Wow, this video of Mitt Romney getting "lustily booed" by the GQP mob in Utah is fascinating. The verdict on the Republican party as we knew it is official: it no longer exists.
"I'm a man who says what he means, and you know I was not a fan of our last president's character issues," he said to more than 2,100 delegates for the Republican state convention on Saturday. The loud furious crowd responded with a constant stream of boos. They also shouted "traitor" and "communist," according to The Salt Lake Tribune.
Accusations that Romney was a "traitor" or "communist" flew from the crowd like so many poison darts.
The cacophony of disapproval only ended after outgoing party chair Derek Brown scolded delegates to "show respect" for Romney.
"You can boo all you like," said Romney. "I've been a Republican all of my life. My dad was the governor of Michigan and I was the Republican nominee for president in 2012."
Some responses on Twitter: