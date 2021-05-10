Feast your eyes on these weird vintage photos

Popkin
Staged toboggan accident involving three women in bathing suits, Mount Rainier National Park, Washington, ca. 1925. (University of Washington Libraries Digital Collections)

Check out Weird Vintage for "ads, illustrations, and photographs of a vintage or antiquated nature that make you just a tad bit confused/alarmed/amused."

For lovers of unusual found imagery, this thoughtful curation won't disappoint. The collection includes everything from eerie vintage costumes to snails pulling a miniature wagon

I've always been drawn to the haunting beauty of old black and white photos of people wearing creepy costumes. 

Two of my favorite costumes that I came across while digging; two kids posing outside dressed as scarecrows, and another of a kid standing in front of a door wearing a frowning clown mask.

Constant and Clarissa MacRae model their scarecrow costumes for a Halloween celebration held sometime during the early 1900s. (CT Post)