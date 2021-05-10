Feast your eyes on these weird vintage photos

Check out Weird Vintage for "ads, illustrations, and photographs of a vintage or antiquated nature that make you just a tad bit confused/alarmed/amused."

For lovers of unusual found imagery, this thoughtful curation won't disappoint. The collection includes everything from eerie vintage costumes to snails pulling a miniature wagon.

I've always been drawn to the haunting beauty of old black and white photos of people wearing creepy costumes.

Two of my favorite costumes that I came across while digging; two kids posing outside dressed as scarecrows, and another of a kid standing in front of a door wearing a frowning clown mask.