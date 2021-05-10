Owner of derby-winning horse blames "cancel culture" after it fails post-race drug test

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs after its race. Owner Bob Baffert blamed "cancel culture" and said "We live in a different world now. This America's different."

The track was not apparently impressed by the idea that "cancel culture" is somehow responsible for a horse's positive drug test, as the AP reports that it banned him.

Medina Spirit's victory in the Kentucky Derby is in serious jeopardy because of a failed postrace drug test, one that led Churchill Downs to suspend Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert on Sunday in the latest scandal to plague the sport. Baffert denied all wrongdoing and promised to be fully transparent with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission during its investigation. Baffert's barn received word Saturday that Medina Spirit had tested positive for an excessive amount of the steroid betamethasone, which is sometimes used to treat pain and inflammation in horses.

Baffert protested vociferously that it is he who is the victim, not the owners of horses that weren't racing on 21 picograms of betamethasone: "I don't know what's going on in racing right now, but there's something not right. I don't feel embarrassed. I feel like I was wronged."

Medina Spirit is Baffert's fifth horse to fail a drug test in the last 14 months, according to the AP.

Mediaite posted the clip: