Everything you wanted to know about 'Star Wars: The Lost Cut'

Before Star Wars became the 1977 classic we all know and love, it was a steaming piece of trash that bored people. This video shares clips and wide-ranging facts about the early cuts of Star Wars.

The bit about nicknames for characters in the movie is wonderful, and the clips of Leia calling Han 'Hotshot' are pretty funny.

Sounds like the George Lucas cut was hard to watch, but luckily he had a very talented wife, Marcia Lou Griffin, as well as the rest of his team, who help make the movie shine.