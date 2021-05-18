A 79-story skyscraper in Shenzhen, China started wobbling for no apparent reason Tuesday, causing hundreds of people to flee in a panic. According to South China Morning Post, winds were low and no earthquake had been detected in the city. Thousands of people have since been evacuated from the 20-year-old building – the SEC Plaza while authorities investigate.
Watch: Hundreds of people panic and flee from skyscraper that suddenly started wobbling for no apparent reason
