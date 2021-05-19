Architect's compliment may be a backhanded warning about his celebrity clients

A recent article about the beguiling views of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' quaint 6 acre home, which is absolutely not an estate, includes a comment from their architect that I found beguiling.

AD:

For his part, Backen returns the compliment. "Ashton and Mila are two of the smartest, most inquisitive people we've ever worked with. We talked about everything from beam sizes to the details of the cross bracing to the junctures of the wood planks and concrete. These are not the kinds of conversations we have with every client," says the architect.

Are they really a pleasure to work with, or just micromanaging? Having worked with people who always want the ice to be colder and clearer, I am not sure. That quote seems loaded.

Also, this is priceless:

"We wanted a home, not an estate," Kunis insists, describing the six-acre property that now accommodates a main house connected to a guesthouse/entertainment barn, as well as a freestanding barbecue pavilion, all arrayed along a central axis elaborately plotted to capture the beguiling views from, between, and through the various structures.

AD may just be messing with Ashton and Mila.