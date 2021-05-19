Here's the speediest car drop off I've ever seen! A Jaguar is released from a delivery bed without anyone – or any brakes – controlling it. So it does what most cars would do and rolls uncontrollably until it crashes into something – the something here being a white truck. The white truck then hits a silver car behind it. Make sure the sound is on so you can hear the gasping sound affect in the background.
This car delivery goes amok when a Jaguar is "dropped" off onto the street and into a truck
