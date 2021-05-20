HEY KIDS COMICS! is a zine that started from a father-son street stand in Brooklyn

HEY KIDS COMICS! began in 2020 as a father and son bookstand in Brooklyn, NYC. During the pandemic, a 6-year-old boy and his dad decided to set up a stand selling kids' comics and graphic novels. NYC does not require street vending permits for people selling books and periodicals, so they saw this as an opportunity for a fun project.

Through their interactions with kids who came up to the bookstand, they learned that the comics youngsters gravitate towards are not always the ones that parents and adults encourage them to read. Learning more about what type of comics kids like, led the father/son team to launch a subscription service called the HEY KIDS COMICS club, which mails out a new hand-picked graphic novel and a members-only HEY KIDS COMICS! Zine each month to subscribers across the country. The graphic novels that get sent out are always a new release and intended for kids aged 6-10.

About the HEY KIDS COMICS! zine:

Not available in any store, the HEY KIDS COMICS! zine is available to members only! It contains articles and comics-based activities tied to each month's selection, created by some of the best artists in the field. Kids will learn more about the artists and writers behind their new graphic novel, and will enjoy trying their hand at some guided writing & drawing activities."

If you would like to become a HEY KIDS COMICS! Member, you can sign up here: Join – Hey Kids Comics!