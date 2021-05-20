Mitch McConnell morphed into a lap dog over night, and New York Daily News can prove it

Bad things happen when you nuzzle too hard into Donald Trump. Usually it's jail time, but for Mitch McConnell, who opposed the investigation into the January 6th insurrection, it's something far worse – a transformation into "Trump's Li'l Mitch," an ugly (but loyal!) lap dog as shown below on Thursday's cover of the New York Daily News.

Trump's Li'l Mitch

Lapdog pol protects Don from riot probe



Kluber duper!

Yanks star no-hits Rangers

But I guess it's better than being an ugly chicken, which is what Li'l McConnell turned into last year, as shown on a New York Daily News January 2020 cover, when he refused witnesses during Trump's impeaching trial.

Chicken Kiev 🐔🍗

Mitch refuses to budge on witnesses despite Bolton's Ukraine bombshell



Tuesday's front page:

