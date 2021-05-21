Henry Cavill to star in Highlander reboot

Henry Cavill is "to star" in a remake or reboot of Highlander, the 1986 fantasy film starring Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown.

For Cavill, it gives him yet another franchise with a large fanbase after starring roles in major tentpoles like Man of Steel and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. He is currently filming the second season of Netflix's The Witcher following its record-breaking first season. He is also set to return as Sherlock Holmes in the sequel to Netflix's Enola Holmes with Millie Bobby Brown returning in the title role.