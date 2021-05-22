In a segment on "social re-entry anxiety," A Late Show did a funny spoof of a instructional films of the mid-20th century (at 3:30) on "Post-Pandemic Party Dos and Don'ts."
DO enter the party with a nice greeting: "Hello fellow party goers, I brought some refreshing alcohol."
DON'T act like you're on Zoom: "Can everybody see me? Is my camera on?"
Image: Screengrab
Colbert's Post-Pandemic Party Dos and Don'ts
