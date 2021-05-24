Somehow, a snake found its way inside the plumbing of an irrigation system. It was discovered with its head emerging from a sprinkler head. When a person started to pull it out, the pressure shot it into the sky. I hope the snake lived.
Snake shoots out of a sprinkler head
