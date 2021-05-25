When are they going to use a Tom Cruise deepfake for Risky Business 2, which would pick up from where the first one ended? They could even hire Cruise to do the voice.
This deepfake of Tom Cruise discussing industrial cleaning is too good to be called uncanny
Selection of most cursed Wombos
The Verge's James Vincent collects some of the most mesmerizingly horrible Wombos, the low-fi deepfake singalongs that took Twitter by storm for about three hours over the weekend. My favorite didn't make the list: here's Charles I singing "I Will Survive". READ THE REST
Mother arrested for making deepfakes to humiliate daughter's cheerleading squad members
Raffaela Spone (50) of Bucks County, Pennsylvania was charged with cyberharassment and other offenses after prosecutors say she made deepfake videos of girls on her daughter's cheerleading squad. She allegedly made the videos showing the cheerleaders "naked, drinking, and smoking a vape" in an effort to get them kicked off the squad. From The Philadelphia… READ THE REST
Nicolas Cage run through Deep Nostalgia
Deep Nostalgia is a service that animates "old family photos" by wrapping the faces around video of a breathing, metabolizing person. This supposedly brings the past to life but is in fact creepy and unpleasant, not least because it's obviously just a deepfake video of one person wearing someone else's skin. Someone has uploaded Nicolas… READ THE REST
