Watch: cop pulls over a driver for texting while driving and she tries everything she can to make him lose his cool

Mark Frauenfelder

The police officer in this video demonstrates infinite patience toward an indignant driver who argues with everything he says to her. She tries to outlawyer him, she tells him that he scared her, she tells him she would have pepper-sprayed him if she'd had the opportunity, she tells him he doesn't know how to do his job, she talks over him whenever he starts to speak. If her goal was to get a ticket, she succeeded.