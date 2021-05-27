Yesterday, my father-in-law in Ohio delighted by daughter here in California with a recording from his front porch of the insane din of cicadas. She couldn't believe the volume. Why are they so damn loud? Above, Dr. Samuel Ramsey, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Entomologist," explains why the insects get together in huge gatherings and make so much noise.
Why are cicadas so damn loud?
