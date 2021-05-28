Who knows why this person thought it would OK to drive down the street with a long two-by-four sticking out the window? It's not just illegal but dangerous, as you'll see when the lumber smacks the back of another car and breaks its window. The good news is that they won't need to cut the wood now.
Driving with a long piece of lumber sticking out your car window — what could go wrong?
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- poor decisions
The GhostBed Luxe is the coolest mattress on the planet, and it's over $500 off
With summer temperatures boiling up, many hot sleepers are dreading the coming months. No matter how much tossing and turning you do, and no matter how low you turn the thermostat down, some bedrooms just never seem to cool off. And that turns the average mattress into more of a bed of hot coals for… READ THE REST
Relieve pain and muscle soreness with this CBD-infused balm, now 20% off
If it works when you smoke it and it works when you ingest it, then why wouldn't CBD-infused products work when you rub them into your skin? The answer is … they do. And very, very well, according to users who swear by the effects of CBD-invigorated creams, lotions, and salves looking to offer relief from… READ THE REST
Vitagene offers a DNA-supported plan for a healthier life, and it's less than $80
With the DNA of more than 100 million Americans already cataloged, it's probably no surprise that we see fascinating stories of decades-old secrets made right by the results of a random match in a DNA pool almost every day. Like the American woman reunited with a vast collection of European family members lost over 60… READ THE REST