I switched from Frosted Flakes to Honeycomb for the records. My Dad gave me one of those cool little briefcase record players and while I know I had 'Star Wars' and 'Return of the King' records, getting new ones from the cereal box was just awesome!

Some of these stories scared the heck out of me, so I played them again and again late at night.

This was probably the scariest sound of my youth tho. Recordings of this Skesis from The Dark Crystal haunted my younger brother's dreams.