This driver had to be in a real hurry, this is just a bad idea from the start. I used to live on a street that would routinely flood and you can almost always be sure the water is deep enough to stall out anyone who displays more guts than brains.

I wonder if there is more liquid in the road, or that pickup truck driver's pants?

Now a VW Thing is what you need.

Or perhaps this, if you find a DMC more your taste.