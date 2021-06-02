Usually used to create kinetic sand art, this clever Reddit user decided to utilize their Sisyphus Table for a more Van Gogh-esque purpose by using the table's hidden magnetic system to create a hypnotic, spiraling painting.
Watch: The magic of a Sisyphus Table
