Utah girls, 9 and 4, take and crash parents car on their way to California to swim in the ocean

Two sisters in Utah, ages 9 and 4, fantasized about heading to California where they could swim in the ocean. But as kids do, their imaginations got away with them. While their parents were sleeping, the children took their parents' car keys around 5:00am and got into the car, with the 9-year-old behind the wheel. Surprisingly, they actually got around 10 miles away from home, driving on a highway, before crashing into a semi-truck in a Salt Lake City suburb. Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

From ABC7:

The crash happened when the 9-year-old driver sideswiped one driver, then swerved into the path of the truck on a highway frontage road in the Salt Lake City suburb of West Valley City. The children were wearing their seatbelts during the crash that briefly closed traffic lanes near the highway. The girls started out on their trip from West Jordan and made it over a local highway to West Valley City, about 6-8 miles away. Other drivers reported seeing a car driving erratically, and at one point bump into a pickup truck, but did not at first realize that a child was at the wheel.

Of course, the beach trip was canceled.