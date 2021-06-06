Watch the "Law Enforcement Guide to Satanic Cults" VHS from 1994

Today I came across this handy-dandy one hour and fifteen minutes long "Law Enforcement Guide to Satanic Cults" VHS, from 1994. This tape will tell you everything you need to know about the many hazards of satanism. I learned that there are three levels to being a participant in the dark arts; each one being increasingly risky.

The three levels include "Dabblers", "Spiritual Involvement," and ranked at an ungodly level 3 is "Criminal involvement."

Learn about the alarming meaning of the goat's head, how to spot satanic rituals, and the evil holidays of the satanic calendar… beware the "Winter Solstice!"