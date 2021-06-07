Anonymous warns Elon Musk

Anonymous, the decentralized hacktivist movement well known for coordinated cyberattacks "against several governments, government institutions & government agencies, corporations, and the Church of Scientology," has put CEO Elon Musk on notice.
The video recounts Musk's history of manipulation of the crypto market for self benefit with little regard for the little guy has raised their ire. Anonymous suggests that the good things 'fan bois' like about Musk are all technologies better developed by someone who is not a giant, unsympathetic narcissist.
A threatening video targeting Elon Musk, posted on 5 June, has garnered more than a million views partially and gone viral in 24 hours.[192] "This is a message from Anonymous, for Elon Musk", the three minutes 47-second diatribe begins, quickly attacking the billionaire for being "another narcissistic rich dude who is desperate for attention."
The main thrust of the video rant, beyond a number of defamatory statements which are seemingly drawn from various media reports over the years, warns Musk about his viral Twitter posts concerning Bitcoin.
"It seems that the games you have played with the crypto markets have destroyed lives," the video states, adding that the tweets show a "clear disregard for the average working person."
Claiming that hardworking people have seen their "dreams liquidated" by "public temper tantrums' from Musk, the warning ends ominously: "You may think you are the smartest person in the room, but now you have met your match. We are Anonymous! We are legion. Expect us."