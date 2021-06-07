Anonymous warns Elon Musk

Anonymous, the decentralized hacktivist movement well known for coordinated cyberattacks "against several governments, government institutions & government agencies, corporations, and the Church of Scientology," has put CEO Elon Musk on notice.

The video recounts Musk's history of manipulation of the crypto market for self benefit with little regard for the little guy has raised their ire. Anonymous suggests that the good things 'fan bois' like about Musk are all technologies better developed by someone who is not a giant, unsympathetic narcissist.

Wikipedia: