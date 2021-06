A new season of Fortnite is here!

Prepare for streamers to complain like crying babies, and a lot of cool new stuff to be introduced that doesn't work quite right!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 remains a game where there are 99 players on and island who want to kill you, now with aliens. Last season had raptors and wolves, I hope you don't have to eat the aliens or use their bones to craft.

