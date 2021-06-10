Lockpicking lawyer meets a "Pickproof" lock

Always a favorite on Boing Boing, the Lockpicking lawyer calmly and cleanly opens just about everything he touches.

It says PICKPROOF right on the face of this door lock, its gotta be good — right??

Nope.

I have also been looking for a bike lock for securing a pretty nice-looking electric bike in my extremely high bicycle theft area. I wanted to go with the Wirecutter upgraded recommendation of a super-duper Kryptonite, but the lawyer also opens those in moments.

I am really not sure what bike locks work. It seems even the best are pretty easy to open.