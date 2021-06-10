Rainbow lights replace pride flag banned by HOA

Memo Fachino his husband Lance Mier understood their HOA's rule that all 'opinion flags' had to be taken down, but found a clever and beautiful loop hole that still let them fly the colors.

Reddit:

Due to some neighbors flying BLM flags, Thin blue line flags, and other opinion flags, our HOA decided last month that we're only allowed to fly the USA flag, and nothing else. They day after the decision, we receive an email that someone reported our Pride flag (that we had in our house since 2016), and that we needed to take it down. We complied and removed the flag. Looking through our new rules, we noticed that removable lights are permitted without restriction so… we bought 6 colored flood lights, and we washed our house in pride colors. A little less subtle than our simple flag. A lot more fun for anyone complaining about the flag itself and what it represents. If you're interested, here's the house now: https://imgur.com/gallery/SHSv6rd

*edit to point out that the flag was displayed on the front porch, not inside the house. It was a typo when I wrote "we had in our house…")

