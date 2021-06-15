Fox plays "f*ckin" version of Ariana Grande song, Kayleigh McEneny apologizes

Fox "News" got down and dirty today while teasing a story about unsold Girl Scout cookies, playing Ariana Grande's unstripped version of "Thank U Next" as its bumper music. The on-air lyrics included: "Thank you, next,

I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex.. Thank you next, I'm so fuckin …"

After the commercial break viewers were treated to a Kayleigh McEnany apology. "So apparently we did not have the clean version of the Ariana Grande song at the end of the last block. We apologize for that to our viewers."