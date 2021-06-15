John Stewart argues passionately for the lab-grown Covid theory as Colbert laughs nervously

John Stewart was in quite the spirited mood on Stephen Colbert's first live studio show since last Spring as he passionately argued why Covid-19 must have originated from a lab in Wuhan, China. Colbert, on the other hand, tried to stay open-minded as he laughed, perhaps a bit nervously, and tried to get a word in edge-wise.

"I honestly mean this," Stewart began. "…Science has in many way helped ease the suffering of this pandemic, which was more than likely caused by science."

To which Colbert sat in confused silence as the audience laughed. "If there's evidence, I'd like to hear it," Colbert finally spits out. This sets Stewart off on a 5-minute pro-lab-theory rant.

"Oh, you know who we could ask? The Wuhan novel respiratory coronavirus lab," he said to his friend. "The disease is the same name as the lab! That's just a little too weird, don't you think?" Stewart was referring to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The back and forth is fun, and Stewart's argument is much more sound than the same theory when argued from the Qnuts. Starts at 2:50.