These ingenious individuals outfitted an old Honda Civic with a tandem bicycle so that the pedaling powers the vehicle. Video below. The fun they're having is infectious. Know what I mean?
Check out this ridiculous and fantastic Honda Civic powered by a tandem bicycle
