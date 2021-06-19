A blow-by-blow explainer on how Boris Johnson set the UK up for a third wave

The cavalcade of bad decisions made by leaders like Johnson and Trump made the pandemic far, far worse than it had to be.

India Times:

The UK is undergoing a third wave of coronavirus infections as a result of the highly transmissible Delta variant, an expert who advises the government on its vaccination programme said on Saturday.

Professor Adam Finn, who advises on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), told the BBC that the country is now in a firm race between the vaccines and the Delta variant – first identified in India.

"It's going up, perhaps we can be a little bit optimistic it's not going up any faster, but nevertheless it's going up, so this third wave is definitely underway," said Prof. Finn.