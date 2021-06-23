Texas hospital just lost 153 employees who refuse to get a Covid-19 shot

Houston Methodist Hospital just lost 153 employees who refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19 even though they were working around sick, vulnerable people. Some of the anti-vaxxers were fired while others quit after a federal judge "dismissed a lawsuit by 117 hospital employees," according to NBC.

From NBC:

Earlier this month, a federal judge threw out the lawsuit filed by 117 employees over the requirement. The hospital system's decision in April to require the vaccine for workers made it the first major U.S. health care system to do so.

The Houston Methodist employees who filed the lawsuit likened their situation to medical experiments performed on unwilling victims in Nazi concentration camps during World War II. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes called that comparison "reprehensible" and said claims made in the lawsuit that the vaccines are experimental and dangerous are false.

Hughes, who dismissed the lawsuit June 12, said that if the employees didn't like the requirement, they could go work elsewhere.